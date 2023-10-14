Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.