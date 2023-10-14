Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.