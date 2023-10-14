Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.43 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

