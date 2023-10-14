Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

