Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

