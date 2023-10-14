ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 2.9% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 24,547,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 25,554,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.