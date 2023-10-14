Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

PTGX opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

