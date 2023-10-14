Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) COO Sells $187,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brandon S. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $221,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $234,840.00.

Prothena Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.43. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 81.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 16.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

