PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 28,000 shares.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.06.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

