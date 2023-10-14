PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Stories
