Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $5.31 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

