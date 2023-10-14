Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QFIN opened at $16.42 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Qifu Technology Dividend Announcement

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. CLSA dropped their price target on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

