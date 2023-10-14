QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.94

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.94 and traded as low as $22.62. QNB shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 526 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter.
QNB Company Profile
QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
