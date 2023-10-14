Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of KWR opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.34. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $133.10 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $495.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

