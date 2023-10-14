R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.30

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.30 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.73). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90.
R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.
