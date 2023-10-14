R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Shares Down 0.7%

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. 2,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,000. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 174.81% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

