Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.65. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 7,218 shares changing hands.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.