Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.57

Shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.57 and traded as high as $24.44. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 53,422 shares changing hands.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Equity Bear ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.21% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

