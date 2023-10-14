Raymond James Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

