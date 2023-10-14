RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.75. 38,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 327,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYZB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

