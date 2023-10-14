Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $172.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $6,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,829,200. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

