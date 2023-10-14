Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 24.5 %

RCON opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

