Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 44,934,065 shares changing hands.

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

