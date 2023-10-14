Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.7 %

RGA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 178,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.