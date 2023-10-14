Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 625,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,839,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,788,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

RLAY stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

