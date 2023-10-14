Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $612.76

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 612.76 ($7.50) and traded as high as GBX 614.60 ($7.52). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.47), with a volume of 3,749,438 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.20) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 700 ($8.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 629 ($7.70) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 639.44 ($7.83).
View Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial
In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £11,626.88 ($14,231.19). Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
