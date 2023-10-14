Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 3,444 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.14 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.