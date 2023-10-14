Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 216,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

