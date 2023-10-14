Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 4,330 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.62. 160,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

