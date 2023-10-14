Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys Shares of 1,213 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

