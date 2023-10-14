Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock remained flat at $50.44 during trading on Friday. 2,644,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,698. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

