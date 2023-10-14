Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFIV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.08. 59,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,963. The stock has a market cap of $862.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

