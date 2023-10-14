Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,570. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.