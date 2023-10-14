Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $283,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. 2,349,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.