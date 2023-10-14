Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $382,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $284.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,243. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average of $242.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

