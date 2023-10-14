Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $510,000 Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. 121,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

