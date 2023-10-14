Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $590,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $209.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

