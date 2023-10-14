Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,066. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $75.63 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

