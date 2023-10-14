Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $218,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,781.48. 221,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,040. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,879.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,946.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.