Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $436,000 in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 699,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

