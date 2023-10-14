Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,564,421,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

