Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,317,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 864,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 150,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,512,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 710,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.71. 60,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.08 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.