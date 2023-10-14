Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $207.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

