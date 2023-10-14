Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 1,251 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,159. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

