Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 504 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.17. 4,286,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,351. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.