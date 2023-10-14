Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. 8,222,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

