Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 657 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,704 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.