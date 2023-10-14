Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 770 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. 1,241,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

