Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.05% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:MLN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 159,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

