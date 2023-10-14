Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS remained flat at $84.35 on Friday. 10,813,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

